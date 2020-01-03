Palm reader accused of tricking client out of $70K

SOMERSET, MA (AP) — Police say a Massachusetts woman claiming to be a psychic stole more than $70,000 from a client by telling the woman her 10-year-old daughter was possessed by a demon and she needed the money to banish the spirit.

Tracy Milanovich, of Somerset, is charged with obtaining property by trick, along with larceny and witness intimidation.

Police started investigating Dec. 17 when the alleged victim reported that she was tricked by the 37-year-old Milanovich into handing over cash, towels and bedding to battle the demon.

Milanovich was arraigned this week and released on personal recognizance.

A message seeking comment was left at her business.