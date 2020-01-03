Police: Carpenter saved 6-year-old from drowning in lake

WITTENBURG, NC (AP) — Police in North Carolina are praising carpenters who worked to rescue a child from downing in a nearby lake.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release on Thursday that the incident occurred Dec. 27 on a lake that’s about an hour north of Charlotte.

- Advertisement -

Police said the three men were remodeling a house when they thought they heard a cat screaming. They realized it was a child screaming from Lake Hickory.

Carpenter Scott Lingerfelt jumped into the water fully clothed and swam 40 yards to reach the child.