Remembering the extreme cold and snow of January 2018

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Gorgeous, sunny weather in January is calling for people to get outdoors, but a couple of years ago, the coast was dealing with extremely cold temperatures and even snow.

Friday, Wilmington International Airport recorded 77 degrees, which tied the record of 77 set back in 2000. This is a much different story than January 3, 2018.

- Advertisement -

Streets blanketed with snow and temperatures just around freezing. A snow and ice storm was an unforgettable weather event for our coast. On January 3, 2018, the Wilmington International Airport recorded 3.8 inches of snow and a high temperature of 35 degrees.

But the same day, two years later, it’s warm.

“It’s 73 little cloud cover, but it’s gorgeous on January 3rd,” Tom Smyth, a Calabash resident, said. “This is great.”

Related Article: Tips from FEMA on how to keep your home safe when temperatures drop

Smyth joins hundreds of others excited to hit the links Friday afternoon.

“Extremely windy but we’re golfing and it’s January so that’s the thrill,” Peter Keeley, another golfer, said.

Keeley and his pals remember shoveling snow, two years ago today. Magnolia Greens Golf Course Starter Paul Marcellus says the course was not as crowded that day.

“It’s tough to follow the golf ball when it’s snowing,” Marcellus said.

Marcellus says Magnolia Greens generally averages 150 golfers, but Friday it topped that.

“Hundreds,” Marcellus said. “It’s a nice day and they’re out here getting some exercise and enjoying the weather.”

Jim and Karen Belter say they’ve been waiting all week for this golf outing.

“We planned a couple days ago when we saw nice weather and we’re happy to have it be that way,” Karen Belter said. “Nice and warm, but a little bit windier than we anticipated.”

“The wind will probably help my game,” Jim Belter said.

The National Weather Service Wilmington office says the snow that fell back on January 2018 stayed on the ground for 5 consecutive days as the 3rd longest stretch in Wilmington’s history, which beats the Christmas snowstorm of 1989.