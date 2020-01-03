Report: Wilmington port named fastest growing in the US

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Port of Wilmington has been named the fastest growing US port, according to the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC).

The ACEC reports the port grew 26.8 percent from 2017 to 2018. They say this happened in large part because of the cold storage warehousing on dock and the nearby industrial real estate market.

“Wilmington’s port is becoming a player in the growing cold supply chain, which is experiencing an uptick in demand due to changing consumer preferences and the widespread adoption of online grocery purchasing,” the report states.

Wilmington also is listed as the 25th largest North American port.

There are more than 300 ports in the United States.