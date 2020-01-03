Signs honoring Maj. Gen. Joseph McNeil installed in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There are now signs honoring Civil Rights Activist Major General Joseph McNeil in downtown Wilmington.

McNeil is a Wilmington native who made history along with three other young black men, later named the Greensboro Four, held a sit-in at a Woolworth Department Store’s segregated lunch counter on February 1, 1960.

Their brave actions sparked change within the civil rights movement in North Carolina and beyond.

In October, the City of Wilmington honored McNeil through a ceremony and dedicated a portion of 3rd Street to his memory.

You’ll see signs from Market Street to Davis Street that read, “Major General Joseph McNeil Commemorative Way.”