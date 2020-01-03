Community holds vigil for 14-year-old killed, still looking for answers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s been four years since a 14-year-old Wilmington boy was shot and killed while walking home. Friends and family say they’re still looking for answers.

A vigil was held Friday night where those in attendance finished Aljhean Williams’ walk home.

“He was like my big brother,” Williams’ friend Miangel McDonald says. “I would go to him. Talk to him. Have conversations with him about everything.”

Williams was shot and killed on McClammy Street in Wilmington on his way home from playing basketball.

“The way he died, it wasn’t right,” Williams’ friend Gianni Goreal says. “The person that killed him, they still don’t know who that is.”

No arrests have been made in this case.

In his memory, family and friends finished the walk home for Aljhean.

“You know, he didn’t get to fulfill his life,” says Williams’ uncle Lloyd James. “This was one of the last things he was able to do, so we just want to continue it for him.”

Friends and family hold a vigil every year at the corner of Emory Street and Stewart Circle. They say it’s not just about remembering Aljhean, but about ending the violence in the community.

“We have too many teenagers losing their lives, and those are potential great men,” James says. “It’s just something you don’t want to give up.”

Wilmington City Councilman Kevin Spears spoke at the vigil about the importance of ending the violence in the community.

To learn more about Williams’, watch WWAY’s Hannah Patrick’s #UNSOLVED series that focuses on the case. The story airs Monday on Good Morning Carolina and WWAY News at 7.