Wife’s billboard campaign finds kidney for husband

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WDJT/CNN) — A man in Wisconsin is receiving a life-saving kidney transplant, thanks to a massive effort by his wife and the kindness of a stranger.
Karen Buelow launched a digital campaign to raise awareness for kidney donations in September. Her husband, Tom Buelow has been battling chronic kidney disease.
It included billboards across Milwaukee to help him find a kidney match. The hospital reportedly began seeing more donors due to the campaign.
“I would never have thought that here we are, the beginning of 2020 and having a new kidney, which gives us a new life,” she said.
There were nearly 40 applicants wanting to donate their spare kidneys. In November, the Buelows finally got the call they’d been waiting for.
“The call came, and it was remarkable,” Karen Buelow said. “And within five minutes, my phone was ringing, and it was Tom: We’ve got a match, we’ve got a match!'”