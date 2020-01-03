Wilmington PD: Woman arrested for stabbing husband

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman is behind bars after she reportedly stabbed her husband Thursday afternoon in Wilmington.

Wilmington police says Vida Michelle Dyson, 44, turned herself into police Friday.

Police say the stabbing happened around 3 p.m. in the 600 block of Red Cross Street.

When police arrived, they found a 51-year-old man in front of Best Port City Barbershop with a non-life threatening cut to his chest.

Dyson is charged with assault inflicting serious injury.

She is currently being booked into the New Hanover County jail.