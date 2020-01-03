Wilmington service dog certified in ‘red vest’ ceremony

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Good boy! A dog in the Cape Fear deserves some praise.

A service dog named Trent became certified with paws4people, a nonprofit organization designed to give people with physical, mental and emotional disabilities assistance through canine companionship.

Donning a new “red vest” to officially become a certified paws4people Service Dog Team, Ansley Sloan and Trent celebrate their graduation at a recent ceremony in Wilmington.

Tractor Supply’s 4health is the official dog food sponsor of the paws4people Assistance Dog Training Program.