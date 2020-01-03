WPD K9 units premiering in new A&E series on Sunday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you want to see some of Wilmington’s K9 teams in action, tune in to A&E on Sunday night.

Live PD: K9 Patrol will follow police K9 units across America. Three K9 teams from the Wilmington Police Department will be featured on the show.

Crews were filming in Wilmington back in August.

According to a news release from WPD, the goal is show how pivotal K9 officers and their canines are in reducing crime and improving community relations.

Each episode is 30 minutes long.

Four episodes premiere on Sunday night.

This is the second television series Wilmington Police has participated in with their officers. Female Wilmington police officers appeared in Live PD: Women on Patrol.