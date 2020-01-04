First New Year’s baby arrives to Salt-N-Pepa ‘Push It’ performance

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Scarlett Rae Stroupe is not even a week old yet and she’s already a star.

Born at 1:35 a.m. on January 1st, she is the first baby of the new year at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Bridgette Nicole Stroupe says Salt-N-Pepa’s “Push It” performance at the Famously Hot New Year celebration on her tv in the hospital helped make it all happen.

Bridgette says the original due date was January 13th, but she was induced early.

She says it was a race with another mother on who’d have the first New Year’s baby and Scarlett arrived first.

“It’s exciting,” Bridgette Stroupe said. “I’ve been waiting 2 years for her so it’s really exciting and I never knew she was going to be a New Year’s baby. We thought we were going to have her like the day before but things slowed down and…”

“Surprise,” Jesse Stroupe, Bridgette’s husband and Scarlett’s father, said.

“Next thing you know…ball’s dropping and we’re going,” Bridgette said.

Casen, Scarlett’s brother, is excited to have a baby sister. He got to hold her for the first time Saturday.

Bridgette says Jesse picked the first name– Scarlett– but her middle name runs in the family.

“Rae has always been something that I wanted to have for either of my children whether it were a boy or a girl,” Bridgette said. “My dad had a brother who passed away. I never knew him, but I always said I wanted the middle name to be Rae.”

Bridgette says Scarlett was born weighing 6 pounds 9 ounces and measuring 19 inches long.