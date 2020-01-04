Full Court Press: January 3, 2020

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The high school basketball season was back and better than ever on Friday night across the Cape Fear. Conference play was in full force with high flying action in the Mideastern, Coastal 8, and Three Rivers Conferences. Below, are the final scores from tonight’s Full Court Press.
GIRLS
Hoggard 49 , West Brunswick 18
New Hanover 35 , Laney 57
North Brunswick 18 , Ashley 63
South Brunswick 26 , Topsail 41
Red Springs 15 , Whiteville 58
West Columbus 19 , West Bladen 55
Fairmont 64 , South Columbus 16
East Bladen 22 , St. Pauls 65
Richlands 45 , Pender 41
Heide Trask 54 , East Carteret 43
Coastal Christian 22 , Asheville Christian Academy 70
Covenant Day 41 , Cape Fear Academy 36
Harrells Christian 36 , Wilmington Christian Academy 29
BOYS
Hoggard 53 , West Brunswick 40
New Hanover 50 , Laney 44
North Brunswick 50 , Ashley 60
South Brunswick 42 , Topsail 52
Red Springs 56 , Whiteville 77
West Columbus 64 , West Bladen 44
Fairmont 56 , South Columbus 51
Richlands 16 , Pender 75
Heide Trask 59 , East Carteret 88
Coastal Christian 46 , Asheville Christian 69
Covenant Day 47 , Cape Fear Academy 64
Harrells Christian 65 , Wilmington Christian 61