Full Court Press: January 3, 2020

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The high school basketball season was back and better than ever on Friday night across the Cape Fear. Conference play was in full force with high flying action in the Mideastern, Coastal 8, and Three Rivers Conferences. Below, are the final scores from tonight’s Full Court Press.

GIRLS

Hoggard 49 , West Brunswick 18

New Hanover 35 , Laney 57

North Brunswick 18 , Ashley 63

South Brunswick 26 , Topsail 41

Red Springs 15 , Whiteville 58

West Columbus 19 , West Bladen 55

Fairmont 64 , South Columbus 16

East Bladen 22 , St. Pauls 65

Richlands 45 , Pender 41

Heide Trask 54 , East Carteret 43

Coastal Christian 22 , Asheville Christian Academy 70

Covenant Day 41 , Cape Fear Academy 36

Harrells Christian 36 , Wilmington Christian Academy 29

BOYS

Hoggard 53 , West Brunswick 40

New Hanover 50 , Laney 44

North Brunswick 50 , Ashley 60

South Brunswick 42 , Topsail 52

Red Springs 56 , Whiteville 77

West Columbus 64 , West Bladen 44

Fairmont 56 , South Columbus 51

Richlands 16 , Pender 75

Heide Trask 59 , East Carteret 88

Coastal Christian 46 , Asheville Christian 69

Covenant Day 47 , Cape Fear Academy 64

Harrells Christian 65 , Wilmington Christian 61