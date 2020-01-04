Funeral services held for Judge Ola Lewis

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds gathered in the Odell Williamson Auditorium to remember Judge Ola Lewis on Saturday.

The campus of Brunswick Community College was filled with community members who wished to say goodbye to Lewis.

People first gathered in the lobby, sharing stories and smiles as they remembered her.

Judges, law enforcement officers, and other members of the community were in attendance.

A choir sang hymns as the family made their way into the auditorium.

Judge Lewis’ family and loved ones spoke during her service.

Brunswick County Chief Magistrate Nicole Hewett says Judge Lewis spent her life giving.

“She gave her life to the legal community, she gave her life to our community,” Hewett said. “She gave her life to us as magistrates and for that I will always be grateful. I’m definitely blessed by the meeting of her.”

Judge Ola Lewis was the longest serving female judge in North Carolina’s history.