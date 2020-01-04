Local beach town fire department hosts first open house

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Have you ever wanted to spend a day at a firehouse and learn what firefighters do on a daily basis?

Well, one local fire department opened up it’s doors for the first time to the public this weekend for the “One Day Citizens Fire Academy.”

“We wanted to let the community know what we do for the fire service so we decided to do an open house,” Captain Jeff Williams said.

Wrightsville Beach Fire Department hosted the academy on Saturday and about 6 interests came out.

After getting coffee, which Williams is the best way to start the day, attendees got to pair with a firefighter to ensure all trucks were stocked and well equipped.

Williams says crews do this to start each shift.

The day also included hands on activities on the fire department’s training grounds.

“Most people don’t call 911,” Williams said. “What we come to do is just solve problems. Whether it’s a fire or EMS call or ocean rescue call or missing person, we have the tools to do and the experience and the training get it done.”

Williams says participants also got to learn more about the drone program that the station uses to locate a missing person.

Williams says he’s familiar with the City of Wilmington’s 8-week citizens academy and he liked it. He says he hopes to continue community outreach with this academy being on-going event at the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department.