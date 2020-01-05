Blowback: Iran abandons nuclear limits after US killing

TEHRAN, IRAN (AP) — The blowback over the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general is mounting.

Iran says it is abandoning the limits in the 2015 nuclear deal. And Iraq’s Parliament is calling for the expulsion of all American troops from Iraqi soil.

The twin developments could bring Iran closer to building an atomic bomb and enable the Islamic State group to stage a comeback in Iraq, making the Middle East more dangerous and unstable.

U.S. President Donald Trump responded to Parliament’s troop vote with a monetary threat, saying the U.S. expected to be paid for its military investments in Iraq before leaving and threatening possible economic sanctions.