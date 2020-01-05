Wilmington kid to appear on Food Network competition

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Graysen Pinder of New Hanover County was selected to participate in the Kids Baking Championship on the Food Network.

Twelve young bakers from the ages 10-13 are chosen to participate in a 10 week challenge to see who’s desserts are the most delectable. The winner will receive a feature in Food Network Magazine, earn $25,000, and receive the title of Kid Baking Champion.

The now 14 year old says she was nervous at first, not knowing what to expect.

“Once I got adjusted and stuff, the amount of support was overwhelming,” Pinder said. “It helped a lot to have a lot of smiling faces every day when you went in so once I got adjusted and used to it, it was an amazing experience.”

She says she got the idea to apply to the show from her grandmother.

“I decided to put a video together around October. That was when I got some of my pictures together of everything I’d made,” she said. “Then we had to fill out the application.”

Pinder says Kids Baking Championship has always been one of her favorite TV shows.

“I started watching it when I was 8, so once I started the application process it was crazy to think I could actually be on the show,” she said. “I just thought it would be worth a shot to try and the worst they could say was no!”

She began her baking career early.

“I started baking when I was 3 or 4. My mom wanted to teach me fractions early,” she said.”

Pinder said her mom is a big math person and she wanted her to get a head start.

“She would let me do the dry ingredients,” she said. “But I was always kind of offended. Like ‘why can’t I do the wet ingredients? That’s the important part!”

She says her mom’s work paid off because she really enjoys math and science now as well.

Pinder says she caught on quickly and now its how she de-stresses, unless she’s taking on a special order which can be a little stressful.

She runs an online business through Instagram called Gimme Some Shugga. From making birthday cakes for her friends to catering an entire baby shower, the 14 year old can do it all.

“One of my really good friends is gluten free, so I’ve been experimenting with gluten free stuff as well,” Pinder said. “I found out French macarons are gluten free, so I make those for her.

She says she wants to use her business to make special events even more meaningful for people.

“I like to make special events for people more personal so they can remember them and enjoy them,” Pinder said.

Although she loves to bake, Pinder’s dream is to be an entrepreneur.

“I really like problem-solving and managing a business,” she said. “If I can incorporate baking that would be great. I don’t know if I want to do a bakery, I’m waiting to think of a really good idea.”

Unfortunately she did not reveal any secrets of the show, but you will definitely see her in the premiere.

The first episode airs Monday, January 6 at 9pm on the Food Network.