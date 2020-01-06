2,600+ local kids given toys through annual Salvation Army drive

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After weeks of giving during the holiday season, WWAY has learned just how many gifts the community donated to kids in need in the Cape Fear.

Major Mark Craddock says the Salvation Army of Cape Fear provided Christmas toys to more than 2,600 children throughout the area in 2019. This was made possible through their annual Angel Tree Program.

Preliminary numbers for the Red Christmas Kettle drive total $279,000, according to Maj. Craddock.

The Salvation Army of Cape Fear includes Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, and Pender counties.