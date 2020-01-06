Columbus County man charged with child sex crimes

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County man is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting an 11-year-old child.

Stevie Ezekiel Taylor, 59, is charged with statutory sex offense with child by an adult, indecent liberties with a child, first degree forcible sex offense and kidnapping.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor is accused of kidnapping the child and ‘confining the child without consent of the child’s parents and sexually assaulting the child on more than one occasion.’

The alleged crimes happened between May 1, 2017 and July 10, 2018.

Taylor was given a $35,000 secured bond.