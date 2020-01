TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — Officials have identifed a man whose body was found in a wooded area in Tabor City back in December.

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says the body of Dave Timothy Singleton was found in the 5800 block of Ramsey Ford Road on Dec. 12, 2019.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say Singleton, 44, was from South Carolina.

Back on Dec. 13, CCSO says foul play was suspected.