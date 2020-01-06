Developers look to build 95 townhomes in Monkey Junction

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Developers are eyeing property in the Monkey Junction area of New Hanover County to build a new townhome complex.

Bennet Commerical, LLC. is looking to turn about 9 acres of land near Antoinette Drive into 95 townhomes.

County planners discussed the process of rezoning the land from Residential and Highway Business districts to a Residential Multi-Family District at Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting. Cindee Wolf, the owner of Design Solutions, has been working on this project and says developers want to bring a mix of two and three bedroom, two-story units that would rent for about $2,500 per home.

Two neighbors spoke in opposition of the agenda item at the meeting Monday evening addressing concerns related to traffic congestion and the proposed retention pond.

“We want a safe secure community that people can come and move to,” Diann Burkhardt, a concerned resident, said. “We don’t want a complicated community where accidents and flooding raises concerns.”

Burkhardt says 8 feet of flood water filled her home during Hurricane Florence and is concerned this development could lead to more flooding of neighboring homes.

“A half-acre holding pond is going to be directly behind my house so I am a little bit concerned especially after Florence,” Burkhardt said.

Burkhardt says traffic is already backed up on the neighboring Antoinette Drive and more residents could increase this congestion.

“We need the building in this area and I think it’s really amazing feed of construction that they have for that narrow piece of property,” Burkhardt said. “It’s just the amount of traffic.”