How to help support the Australian wildfires relief effort

(ABC News) — The wildfires in Australia have destroyed millions of acres of land, killed at least two dozen people so far and left thousands more people and animals in danger.

The overwhelming images of the land under siege have led to support from people around the world.

Social media has played a big role in corralling that help, with celebrities and influencers sharing how they are donating.

Singer Pink announced on Instagram she is donating $500,000 to wildfire relief efforts.