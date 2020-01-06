One dead, another injured in domestic incident at Bladen home

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic situation and suicide incident at a home near Elizabethtown Monday morning.

Deputies say they received a call around 6:15 a.m. in reference to an assault with people shot at a home in the 4400 block Highway 701 South.

The caller told authorities that there had been an argument and heard shots being fired.

Deputies responded and found 37-year-old Elizabeth Rose Carter shot in the head.

Carter was transported to Cape Fear Valley/Bladen County Hospital, but was later flown to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill. She is being treated there for her injuries, which deputies say are not life threatening.

Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker & ADA Quentin McGee give press conference on domestic incident & suicide earlier today @WWAY pic.twitter.com/sBU6ySYUx0 — Kylie Jones WWAY (@kyliejoneswway) January 6, 2020

Deputies were told that William Lewis Carter, 41, had shot his wife Elizabeth in a barn behind the house, and that he was still in the house.

Teh sheriff’s office says the daughter saw things unfold between the couple, while two other children were inside sleeping.

Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker says Carter barricaded himself behind his gun safe in a side room in the house. The sheriff’s office says deputies spent three hours trying to talk to Carter.

“He picked his weapon up and pointed it at his temple,” McVicker said. “That’s when Officer Reese and I vacated the room. After that, our negotiator talked to him for another 10 minutes from a different room, trying to get him to surrender. It was probably 10 minutes later when we heard the shot.”

He was taken to the Bladen County Hospital and later flown to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

“I hate it ended this way. We tried everything within our power.,” McVicker said. “I made a cell phone call to his attorney out of Whiteville. We provided a telephone for his attorney to talk to him. I heard the conversation between the two, and I hate that it happened in this way.”

At this point, the sheriff’s office says the investigation reveals there was an ongoing domestic dispute between the two that ultimately led to the assault and suicide.