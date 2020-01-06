South Carolina man finds his stolen dog dead along a highway

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (AP) — A South Carolina man whose dog was stolen along with his truck has found the body of his beloved pet alongside a highway.

Charleston police tell WCSC-TV that Ben Brengle found the body of his 2-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever mix named Bella early Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Her body was just blocks from the North Charleston store where she and Brengle’s truck were stolen days before Christmas.

He had offered a $10,000 reward for her safe return.

The Post & Courier reports Brengle now plans to hold a service for Bella at Sullivan’s Island.