Southport-Fort Fisher ferry services stop until April

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — The aging Southport-Fort Fisher Ferry has closed for the next three months due to repairs.

The NCDOT temporarily shut down the ferry route to replace the ramp system at the terminals.

The $3 million project will replace the cable system with an updated hydraulic ramp system.

The NCDOT says the new system is less prone to accidental failures like the one that shut down the route for five weeks in August.

Southport Mayor Joseph Hatem says it only makes sense to temporarily close the ferry for a long term success.

“The good news, is that it’s being done during a time of the year where it’s not as heavily traveled, and to protect the citizens, tourists, our visitors, that’s the main thing. To have one person injured on a ferry when it’s unusually such an enjoyable event, this is the right thing to do,” Hatem stated.

We’re told people will have to take 133 River Road. The ferry will close January 6, and is expected to reopen by April 6.