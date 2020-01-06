State budget stalemate stalls opioid pilot program funding

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The state budget stalemate continues to hinder funds for programs right here in Wilmington.

City council talked about how they can keep a major opioid overdose program funded, despite the hold up.

The Coastal Horizons Quick Response Team is in its second year and continues to grow.

Tony McEwen with the city says the QRT has had an 82% success rate and helped more than 100 people so far.

McEwen says they were able to secure $250,000 in funding for a third year. However, those funds remain locked up so he says they are looking at other ways to get that money.

“Get it funded through a mini budget process that they’re currently going through at the General Assembly,” McEwen said. “But not only for us, we would like to see funding for innovative opioid overdose programs to be taken up around the state, and for folks to hopefully be able to mimic what we’ve done here in Wilmington, which has paid amazing dividends to us.”

McEwen says the city is will keep pushing for that funding because they have seen a tremendous amount of progress in just one year.