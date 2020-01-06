State wants feedback on Chemours’ proposed corrective action plan

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) wants your feedback from now through early February on a proposed groundwater corrective action plan to address chemicals found in our waters.

The plan addresses per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in groundwater and surface water at the Chemours Fayetteville Works Site.

Chemours submitted the plan on Dec. 31, 2019, as required under paragraph 16 of the Consent Order signed in February 2019 as a result of the GenX investigation.

The purpose of the plan is to address remediation of groundwater and surface water, including the installation of groundwater monitoring wells, and to reduce the loading of PFAS compounds to surface water by at least 75%. As noted in the consent order, the corrective action plan must adhere to DEQ’s groundwater rules. Staff in the department are currently reviewing the proposed plan.

The public comment period will be open until February 5. DEQ will consider all comments during the review of the corrective action plan. Submit comments to: publiccomments@ncdenr.gov.

The corrective action plan, the consent order and related documents are available on the DEQ website.