Sunset Beach changes cabana rule once again

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Sunset Beach Town Council voted Monday night to overturn a ban on cabanas for rental companies.

Back in November 2016, the council voted to ban cabanas entirely. They reversed the decision a month later.

Then in March 2018, they voted that rental companies could not set up cabanas for customers.

That ban ended Monday night with a four to one vote to overturn the rule.

Rental company owner David Dowda says not only did the ban hurt business, it also created a safety issue.

“The issue is not erecting it, it’s securing it,” Dowda says. “The securing properly is the issue, and I’ve seen multiple times, cabanas, over the last five years, cabanas just go tumbling down the beach from just citizens that, well meaning, just have no idea how to do it.”

The town will come up with new rules and regulations for those rental companies at a later meeting.