Sunset Beach discusses Carolina Bays Parkway extension

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Sunset Beach Town Council discussed the Carolina Bays Parkway Extension Project at their meeting Monday night, which would extend S.C. 31 from S.C. 9 in Horry County up to U.S. 17 in Brunswick County.

There are currently nine corridor concepts from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

All nine converge near N.C. 904 and then replace 6.3 miles of existing roadways on U.S. 17 between N.C. 904 and N.C. 130 in Shallotte.

Several people spoke out against the project at Monday night’s town council meeting, including Eric Edgerton.

“It’s the right road in the wrong place, it needs to be inland five or six miles,” says Edgerton. “Converting 17 into an interstate will disrupt, many businesses will be forced to move. The interstate interferes with homes, churches, restaurants, motels.”

After discussion, town council voted to request a 10th proposal from the NCDOT.

