Temporary water, sewer services interruption planned for Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The City of Whiteville says crews will be repairing a water line main later this week, causing a temporary interruption to water and sewer services.

The disruption to services will begin Thursday at 9:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. on Friday.

The area of impact is from West Columbus to West Lewis Streets; from South Martin Luther King Avenue to South Lee Street.

Beginning at the Phillips Street intersection, expect lane closures on JK Powell Boulevard (HWY 701), the center-turning lane and one northbound and southbound lane for the repair.

For any questions, contact the Public Works department at (910) 642-3422.