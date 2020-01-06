Town investigating after citizen declares ownership of emergency beach access

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Sunset Beach is encouraging people to avoid the East End Emergency Beach Access until further notice.

A private citizen has declared ownership of the land and blocked the easement, according to Town Clerk Lisa Anglin.

Anglin says the town is investigating and seeking legal guidance on how to best address the situation.

“We are advising that all citizens and members of the public avoid the emergency access until the details are resolved,” Anglin wrote in a news release.

Please check back for more on this developing story.