WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday morning.

Wilmington firefighters responded to a reported structure fire around 6:10 a.m. on Williamson Drive. WFD says crews were able to knock it out quickly.

- Advertisement -

The fire department said there was one minor burn injury to a resident. They also said there was $5,000 damage.

According to an investigation, the fire department said they determined the fire started from a candle.