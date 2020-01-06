Wilmington explores ways to increase green space around city

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you think we have been losing green space in Wilmington over the years, you may be right.

At a meeting Monday, City Council talked about ways to preserve the green space we still have and bring more trees to the city.

During a presentation from City Tree Arbors, they talked about enhancing the tree canopy or bringing more trees to Wilmington.

Mayor Bill Saffo supports the enhancement of trees throughout the city.

He says they plan to build the city’s Urban Forestry Program. He also made a goal to raise the tree canopy from 48% to 52% this year.

“To be able to enhance and to bring more trees into those right of ways,” Saffo said. “To enhance our parks. We have over 744 acres of park land. So bring more trees into those particular areas, and try to do this within the next 365 days.”

​For the last several years, Saffo says the community has shared concerns about making sure we preserve the trees and green space throughout the city.