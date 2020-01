WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police have identified the man who died in an accidental fire on New Year’s Eve.

The Wilmington Police Department says the man was 58-year-old Michael Randall of Wilmington.

- Advertisement -

Investigators believe Randall, who was intoxicated, was killed when a kerosene heater ignited while he was asleep outside.

The fire happened at a homeless camp in the 2300 block of Carolina Beach Road around 8 p.m. on December 31.

No one else was injured during the fire.