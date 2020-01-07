Big study finds no strong sign linking baby powder & cancer

(AP) — Research led by the U.S. government found no strong evidence linking baby powder with ovarian cancer.

The analysis published Tuesday is the largest to look at the question, but some experts say a conclusive answer may never be known.

Researchers pooled results from four studies involving 250,000 U.S. women.

About 2,000 women developed cancer over 11 years, with roughly similar numbers in those who used powder for personal hygiene and non-users.

Health concerns about talcum powders have prompted scores of U.S. lawsuits by women who claim asbestos in the powder caused their cancer.

