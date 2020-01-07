Bird found on BHI sets new longevity record for species

BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A bird discovered on Bald Head Island last fall has set a new record for the species, according to wildlife officials.

The Bald Head Island Conservancy says a Sandwich Tern, a slim, long-billed bird commonly seen along the southeastern coast, was found dead with a leg identification band by staff.

They reported the ID numbers on the band to the Bird Banding Laboratory (BBL), which archives all information of marked and banded birds.

Once submitted, the conservancy was notified that the bird was originally band in 1988 in Kure Beach.

The BBL says that this is a new longevity record for the species.

“This exciting new information would not have been possible if the band was not reported!” BHI Conservancy wrote on Facebook.

To report bird bands, of living or deceased birds, visit here.