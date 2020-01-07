Bitty & Beau’s Coffee to open shop at PPD this week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Bitty & Beau’s Coffee Shop is opening their newest location in Port City later this week.

The new shop will be inside the PPD’s worldwide headquarters on N. Front Street in downtown Wilmington.

The Wilmington-based company also has a location on New Centre Drive. Since opening in 2016, they have expanded to Charleston, SC, Savannah, GA, and Annapolis, MD.

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee announced the PPD location in July 2019.

According to PPD, the grand opening is Friday.

“The café, open exclusively to PPD employees, will provide an engaging space on the PPD campus for collaboration and connection in a casual work environment,” the company says.

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee is run by people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), and provides a one-of-a-kind experience that is changing the way people view those with disabilities.