Firefighters respond to blaze at vacant Wilmington warehouse

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant warehouse on 17th Street Tuesday afternoon.
Around 2:45 p.m., crews were on scene of a structure fire in the 900 block of 17th Street.
WFD says 17th Street is closed to all traffic between Wright and Dawson streets.
Crews made a quick knockdown of the fire.
At 3:15 p.m., a fire investigator was on scene.
