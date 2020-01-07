Firefighters respond to blaze at vacant Wilmington warehouse

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant warehouse on 17th Street Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:45 p.m., crews were on scene of a structure fire in the 900 block of 17th Street.

- Advertisement -

WFD says 17th Street is closed to all traffic between Wright and Dawson streets.

1 of 2

Crews made a quick knockdown of the fire.

At 3:15 p.m., a fire investigator was on scene.

Related Article: Officials release cause of massive fire at Oak Island motel

We have a reporter there working to get more information.

Please check back for more on this developing story.