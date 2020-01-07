Florida mother gives birth to two sets of twins in one year

Doctors say a Florida mother who gave birth to two sets of twins in 2019 had better chances of hitting the lottery. She now says her babies are her jackpot.

Alexzandria Wolliston says she didn’t even know twins ran in her family when she gave birth to Mark and Malakhi in March. Then, in May, with no plans for more, she learned a second set of twins was coming.

On Dec. 27, Kaylen and Kaleb were added to the family.

“Oh, yes, I feel like I hit the twin lottery,” Wolliston said.

Wolliston recently learned both of her grandmothers lost twin boys at birth, and she feels her babies are a blessing from above.

“I always say that I feel like my grandmothers gave me their kids because two sets of twins and their twins passed away? I feel like they just sent them down for me,” she said.

