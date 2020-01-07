Health center employee accused of raping disabled woman

GRAHAM, NC (AP) — A North Carolina man who worked at a behavioral health center has been accused of raping a 19-year-old with disabilities.

News outlets report 53-year-old Timothy Lynn Alford was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree forcible rape and misdemeanor sexual battery.

Alamance County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened on Aug. 21, and the victim is a person with disabilities.

Officials say an investigation led to a search warrant for Alford’s DNA.

The name of the behavioral health center where Alford worked wasn’t immediately released.

It’s unclear whether Alford has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.