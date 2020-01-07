Lower Cape Fear Hospice rebrands itself

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Lower Cape Fear Hospice is rebranding itself.

Representatives made the announcement at their corporate office in Wilmington Tuesday morning.

The non-profit will now be known as Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, reflecting its ability to serve more patients and families who are affected by changing healthcare needs.

The 40-year agency has served thousands of people through a number of programs including palliative care, hospice care, community education, clinical education, and more.

The range of services is why it has changed its name and logo.

The agency serves a total of nine counties in the Carolinas.

Craig Wagner stated, “We serve kind of as a mirror to the community, and have grown to evolve and reflect service our communities need as healthcare changes.”

The agency is currently testing a dementia care program in New Hanover County and looking to expand the service in the future.

Gwen Whitley expressed, “As we develop our strategic plan, that’s going to be one of the things that we’ll be looking at. How do we provide more services for patients in their homes, so that they’re with their families and their loved ones?”