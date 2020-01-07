Student body president removed after ‘Pajama Day’ deemed a dress code violation

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WSOC) — On the last week of school, before holiday break, more than 100 students at Ashbrook High School arrived dressed down in pajamas for what they thought was Pajama Day.
Parents and students from the Gaston County high school said students wearing pajamas were stopped by administrators at the door, escorted to the gym and either urged to change clothes or threatened with suspension.
In a statement provided by the Gaston County School District, leaders said Pajama Day was never approved.
Christy Champey, whose son is a sophomore at the school, said she was mostly upset that the student body was never properly notified before arriving for the day.
“The teachers were encouraging them, saying they’ll get extra credit if they wore pajamas,” she said.