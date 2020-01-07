New Hanover basketball picks up road sweep of South Brunswick

SOUTPORT,NC (WWAY)– The New Hanover High School boys and girls basketball teams went on the road Tuesday night and picked up wins over the South Brunswick Cougars.

The girls game was close through the third quarter, but the Wildcats pulled away late for the 50-31 win. Andrehya Shufford led New Hanover offensively finishing with a game high 16 points.

In the boys game New Hanover used 16 point advantage in the third quarter to remain unbeaten in conference play beating South Brunswick 83-53. Mikai Stanley and Abrahm Driver carried the scoring load for the Wildcats finishing with 13 points apiece. Jordan Jenrette was the leading scorer for the Cougars with a game-high 16 points.

New Hanover will host Ashley High School on Friday night, while South Brunswick hits the road to take on the Laney Buccaneers.