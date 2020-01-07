City of Wilmington now offers simple way to report potholes

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Ever wonder who to tell about all the potholes you see or drive over? No worries. It is easier than ever.

The City of Wilmington now has a simple way for you report them.

Visit here and fill out a form with the location details. You can also upload a photo of the pothole.

After the alert is sent to the city, a repair truck will come out and fill the hole.

City Spokesman Dylan Lee says this is only for smaller potholes that don’t require any digging.

“These types of potholes they don’t have to do with underlying drainage failures,” Lee said. “There’s simply wear and tear on the roads and the pavement gets chunked up and we’re able to fix those. It’s important that we recognize that theses are a much simpler fix, and some of the other ones we see are a much more complicated fix regards to the drainage beneath the street.”

We’re told they are also working on drainage failures Hurricane Florence caused.