BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man who shot and killed another man in late November near Southport will not face charges, according to District Attorney’s office.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened in the 4800 block of Beech Tree Drive shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 26.

The victim was Christopher David Wimmer, 40.

The DA’s office says the incident was a justified shooting in self-defense.