North Carolina health systems restricts visitation due to flu

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center says it is imposing visitor restrictions in response to a high number of flu cases.

Novant Health says its hospitals will accept visitors 12 years of age and older and those who aren’t exhibiting symptoms of a cold or flu, diarrhea, vomiting or headaches.

This restriction will remain in effect until further notice.

The health system says the limitations will be lifted as soon as flu cases decrease in the community.

Vidant Health and New Hanover Regional Medical Center has also issued restrictions to visitors due to the flu.