Shallotte PD warns of possible donation scam

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Shallotte Police Department is asking for your help as it investigates what could be a scam.

Police say that two women, possibly with a small child, “are going to locations attempting to get donations for a fundraiser to sell teddy bears and flowers.”

“We are unable to confirm this is a legitimate fundraiser and ask that you seek our assistance if you are approached by these females,” a Facebook post states.