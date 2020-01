RALEIGH-DURHAM (WTVD) — RDU International Airport was thrust into a galaxy far, far away when a Star Wars-themed plane made a special stop in the Triangle.

The United Airlines 737-800, with a Star Wars paint job, landed from Houston on Sunday night and made a return trip to Houston on Monday morning.

The plane is promoting the movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Passengers on the plane also get to live through an in-flight Star Wars experience, according to the airline.

