Suspect killed by deputies at North Carolina Zoo after chase

ASHEBORO, NC (AP/WWAY) — A man accused of attempting to kill a woman was shot and killed after a chase across three counties in North Carolina.

News outlets report the suspect, Troy Castor, was spotted Tuesday morning in Rowan County.

- Advertisement -

Deputies began a chase that went through Davidson County before officers performed a pit maneuver at the North Carolina Zoo in Randolph County.

The sheriff says deputies opened fire on the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Related Article: Woman sentenced in case involving children to traffick heroin

News outlets report Castor was accused of trying to kill a female cab driver on Monday.