Unicorn face mask pulled from shelves after reports of chemical burns

APEX, NC (WTVD) — It’s a beauty product that is supposed to brighten and give your face a glow, instead this face mask is now being pulled off store shelves after moms say their daughters had a bad reaction to it.

Teens, young girls and women have all reported the face mask burning their skin.

- Advertisement -

The product in question is the Yes To Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Paper Mask. It’s sold in retailers like Target, Walmart, Ulta, just to name a few.

Apex mom Alicia said her 5-year-old daughter loves to have spa days with her.

“She’s very girly. She loves bath time, spa time, getting her nails done, doing facials,” Alecia said. While shopping together, her daughter picked out the Yes To face mask which Alicia says was in the kid’s section mixed with the bath bombs, soaps, and glitter.

Read more here.