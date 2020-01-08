Carolina Beach homeowner designs floor with 26,000 pennies

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for a floor with a whole lot of personality you might have to ante up! That’s what one local woman did and the results are just this side of priceless.

For years a woman in Carolina Beach has wanted to create a penny floor for the front entrance of her home and she did it with the help of family and the community.

Hurricane Florence damaged Lisa Overby-Dosier’s home, but she says it gave her a chance to redesign her floor.

Dosier used 26,000 pennies for the project and the whole project cost close to $900 to complete her 100-square foot floor.

Dosier says the floor will be a good conversation starter and if you’re doing the math she has $260 worth of pennies underfoot.

“When someone comes in the door, they’re just going to immediately be like, ‘Oh, how did you do this? What happened here?’ And I like that the pennies are new and old, and heads and tails,” she said. “We just kind of like took anything.”

Dosier says she spent 75 hours gluing down pennies for a week and will epoxy to give it a shiny finish.

After that, Dosier says she’ll have an open house for people to see the finished product.